New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The 88th Regular Course of the Army on Tuesday paid tribute to their fallen comrades by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of completing 30 years of service.

The batchmates paid tribute to their fallen comrades by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial following the COVID-19 protocols.

"The batch is an illustrious one where more than 60 officers have earned gallantry decorations and distinguished service awards. 31 officers have passed away, some in the line of duty while others due to natural causes," the Army said in a statement.

Three illustrious names from the 88th Regular Course, all making the supreme sacrifice in the face of the enemy, are exemplars of the dedication and loyalty towards the country. Major Rajiv Kumar Joon, Ashok Chakra, Shaurya Chakra was commissioned into 22 Grenadiers on June 8 1991 and as a young Captain, Rajiv led a Ghatak Force and eliminated 3 terrorists in an encounter. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for this operation.

On September 16 1994, a search party under Major Rajiv Kumar Joon carried out cordon and search operation in village Arijan Dessar in district Anantnag of Jammu and Kashmir. Major Joon soon discovered two hardcore militants hiding in a loophole in a house in the village. Sensing the risk of lives of his comrades and soldiers, he engaged the militants and neutralised them. However, he was grievously injured in the process, later succumbing to his injuries.

Major Raman Dada, Kirti Chakra was commissioned into 11 Sikh. During Operation Rhino on May 1 1999, the security forces received information from the intelligence sources about the presence of some hardcore militants belonging to the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in a hideout in Biswanath Chariali reserve forest area in central Assam's Sonitar district.

As the troops approached the hideout, the militants opened fire at them and a gun battle ensued thereafter. Major Raman Dada and his troops retaliated and in a courageous action killed few militants. Subsequently, he had to engage another militant in hand-to-hand combat. He managed to kill the militant but in the process, got wounded critically. Though bleeding profusely, he refused to be evacuated and shot dead another fleeing militant before succumbing to his injuries.

Lt Col Manish Shashikant Kadam was commissioned into 24 Punjab. As part of the 22 Rashtriya Rifles deployed in Baramulla district, Lt Col Kadam received some information about the presence of hardcore terrorists and launched a search and cordon operation on March 2008.

He started to evacuate civilians in order to avoid collateral damage and killed a terrorist in the process. However, he was grievously injured and later succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

