Pune, Dec 16 (PTI) The 50th anniversary of 'Vijay Diwas', which commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, was on Thursday celebrated at the Army's Southern Command War Memorial here.

Also Read | Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exams 2022 To Be Conducted In Offline Mode From March 4; ‘Health & Well-Being Of Students Remains Our Priority,’ Says Varsha Gaikwad.

The "greatest victory ever" over Pakistan saw the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation and India rose as a regional power to reckon with. With this decisive victory over the adversary, the Armed Forces of India once again affirmed themselves as a strong component of national power, an official release said.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech To Donate 2 Lakh Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin to Vietnam.

During the war, Southern Command valiantly defended the borders of the nation against any action by Pakistan. The notable battles, which were fought in the area of responsibility of the Southern Army included the famous battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali, where Pakistan's forces were destroyed by the gallant Indian troops, it said.

The raid on Pakistani town of Chachro carried out by the soldiers of the renowned 10 Para Commando Battalion led by Lieutenant Colonel (later Brigadier) Bhawani Singh, was another famous military action deep inside enemy territory. These battles have gone down the pages of history as fine examples of grit, determination and bravery of our soldiers, the release added.

To commemorate the occasion, a wreath-laying ceremony was conducted to pay homage to brave soldiers, airmen and sailors of the Indian Armed Forces. It was attended by military personnel of Pune Station.

During the ceremony, tributes were paid to the gallant soldiers of Indo-Pak War 1971 at the Southern Command War Memorial Pune. A commemorative wreath was laid by Lieutenant General J S Nain, Army Commander, Southern Command on behalf of all ranks of Headquarters Southern Command.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)