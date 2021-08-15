New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Around 1.57 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi on Saturday, and nearly 90,000 of them got their first dose, according to official data.

The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government said over 1.15 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

As many as 32.64 lakh people have received both the doses, it showed.

According to the Delhi government data, the city had around 7.4 lakh vaccine doses – 2.86 lakh Covaxin and 4.57 lakh Covishield – left on Sunday morning.

The bulletin said the stock can last up to six days.

Health Department officials had recently told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against the coronavirus at "the present rate of vaccine supply".

They said around 45 lakh doses are required every month to complete the vaccination by December 2021.

Vaccination centres across Delhi can administer around 1.77 lakh doses daily.

