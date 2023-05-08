Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Girish Gautam said that a three-day long National Legislators Conference Bharat 2023 is going to be held from June 15 in Mumbai in which MLAs across the country have been invited.

Over 1600 legislators across the country, including around 100 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh have been registered so far to participate in the program, Gautam told reporters on Monday.

He further said that there would be 80 sessions on different subjects and topics during the conference to be held from June 15 to June 17. The different legislators from various states will discuss together and make a gist of the conclusion that would come out after the discussion.

After that they will bring it in the form of a proposal and try to circulate it in the entire country and to implement that in the assemblies across the nation, the MP assembly speaker added.

When asked about how many legislators will be taking part in the conference, he said, "All the legislators, which is around 4300, have been invited across the country to participate in the conference. So far over 1600 legislators have been registered. There is still a month left for the conference, the number may increase."

This type of event is being organised for the first time in the country. There are also efforts to connect the legislators emotionally, Gautam also wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

