New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): In an effort to maintain peace and tranquillity on the occasion of Holi, Delhi Police arrested about 74 people for drinking in public on Friday in the Outer district part of New Delhi.

The Outer district consists of areas of Paschim Vihar, Mangol Puri, Nangloi and Sultanpuri.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police of Outer district said that "The police have also detained 3911 people under Section 65 of Delhi Police Act" for not complying with the reasonable directions given by the police officer on duty.

Further, one person is arrested and 150 quarters of alcohol is recovered under the relevant sections of the Excise Act.

"One person has been arrested and one knife has been recovered under Arms Act. Four snatchers/robbers have been arrested and 2024 vehicles were checked throughout the day on Holi," said DCP.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. It was celebrated across the country on March 18. (ANI)

