Lucknow, Jun 20 (PTI) A Special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case on Saturday directed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to make arrangements for video conferencing to record statements of nine accused, including including former deputy prime minister L K Advani.

"The NIC should be written to ensure the video conferencing facility at the residence of the accused whose list is enclosed along with this order," special judge S K Yadav said.

The office of the court, in compliance with the order, will send a communication to the NIC that comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The list comprises the names of BJP veterans Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh; Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Acharya Dharmendra Dev, R N Srivastava, Jai Bhagwan Goel, Amar Nath Goel and Sudhir Kakkad.

These accused have to depose under section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The court has prepared a list of about 1,000 questions to be asked from almost all the accused. The trial court framed the questions on the basis of evidence produced by the prosecution agency CBI regarding the complicity of the accused.

The court has been conducting day to day proceedings in order to conclude the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by "kar sevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

