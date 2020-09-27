Patiala (Punjab) [India], September 27 (ANI): Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Sunday kickstarted paddy procurement at Rajpura Grain Market and said that arrangements have been made for the procurement on the arrival of 170 lakh metric tonnes of paddy across the state.

As per the press release issued by the state government, "Following the directives issued by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the state government has made elaborate arrangements for the procurement of expected arrival of 170 lakh metric tonnes of paddy across the mandis of the state."

"Punjab Government has made all-out arrangements for the smooth and uninterrupted procurement of paddy crop in all the Mandis of the state keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic", he added as per the release.

The minister further said that due to the early arrival of paddy crop, the state government started the procurement of paddy from today and would make sure that farmers get early payment for the crops.

"This time, Punjab Mandi Board has set up 4,035 procurement centres in the state including 1872 official centres, where 30x30 feet space has been earmarked in wake of COVID-19. Besides this, masks and soap and sanitizer for hand washing are being provided to farmers and arrangements for labour, gunny bags and transport for lifting of crops have also been completed," he informed. (ANI)

