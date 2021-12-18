Gurugram, Dec 18 (PTI) A court here on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar Setia, who is wanted in a multi-crore heist case in the city, officials said.

Setia has evaded several notices to join the investigation, and multiple raids to nab him have been in vain, they said.

The warrant was issued on a request by the Special Task Force, its DIG, B Sathees Balan, said.

Setia was named as an accused in the case based on the confession by another accused, who said he had paid off the IPS officer to cover up the heist, the officials said.

Setia was suspended by the Haryana government on December 10 after he did not join the investigation and went off the radar.

Earlier, the STF reportedly found concrete evidence about his involvement and a section of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 411 of the IPC were added in the FIR against him.

"Even after serving repeated notices, he has not joined the investigation, and now after the arrest warrant, our team will be conducting raids to nab him," Balan said.

The case pertains to the theft of over Rs 30 crore from a builder here.

