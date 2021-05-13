New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Sabeel Ahmed, terror accused and Bengaluru-based doctor, on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking direction to jail authorities to allow him to assist the prison administration in tackling COVID-19 cases.

Advocate MS Khan, representing Ahmed in the court, stated Ahmed's experience and expertise being a medical professional would be helpful in dealing with the surge in COVID-19 cases and treatment of inmates in Tihar's Central Jail.

The plea has been moved before additional session judge Dharmender Rana. Next hearing scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Earlier, a Delhi court had sent Sabeel Ahmed to judicial custody.

Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Ahmed recently and brought him to Delhi from Bengaluru on 10-day transit police custody in connection with a matter relating to allegedly trying to establish the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

In August last year, Dr Sabeel Ahmed, an alleged al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operative, was brought to Delhi from Saudi Arabia. He was arrested by NIA in connection with a case that pertains to a conspiracy hatched by members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jehad-e-Islami to commit subversive activities and wage war against the Government of India. The NIA has charge-sheeted him before the NIA Special Court in Bengaluru.

Ahmed is a cousin of 2007 Glasgow international airport (United Kingdom) attack mastermind Kafeel Ahmed. (ANI)

