Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam, was hospitalised in the evening after he complained of uneasiness, an official of the agency said.

Chatterjee, who has several health issues, was admitted to the ICCU of the state-run SSKM Hospital hours after the senior minister was remanded to two-day ED custody by a city court.

Also Read | Glimpses from the Reception by Tribal Community from North Eastern Region in Honour of … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Several tests including ECG were conducted on the TMC secretary general, an official of the hospital said.

"He is stable at the moment. Various tests have been conducted and a team of doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition," he said.

Also Read | Bihar: 11 Kanwarias Booked for Being Drunk During Kanwar Yatra in Jamui.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)