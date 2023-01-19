Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has suspended Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer Divya Mittal days after she was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 crore from a drug manufacturer.

The suspension order has been issued by the home department, official sources said.

Mittal, who was the additional Superintendent of Police of the Special Operations Group (SOG) posted in Ajmer, is currently under the custody of ACB after being arrested on Monday.

The ACB had registered a case against her on January 14 after verification of a complaint that she was demanding the bribe through a middleman, a terminated policeman, from the complainant for not including his name in a case registered with the SOG under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

