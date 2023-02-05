New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that inculcating new techniques and technologies in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) has vastly benefitted patients leading to an increase in awareness for the cause and treatment of infertility, said a press release on Saturday.

"Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and Surrogacy Bill strives to provide patients with better medical care and security. Inculcating new techniques and technologies in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) have vastly benefitted patients leading to an increase in awareness for the cause and treatment of infertility," Mandaviya said while addressing the 27th annual Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) conference, Bhopal.

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Health Minister stated that the health initiatives introduced by the government for facilitating quality motherhood have paid dividends and resulted in lowering Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) as well. He affirmed his confidence that with the ongoing relentless efforts to imbibe new developments in ART, India will make significant progress in ensuring the best facilities and care for fertility to couples in India.

Elaborating further, Mandaviya cited a lack of menstrual hygiene as a significant initial factor contributing to childlessness in couples. He added that Jan Aushadhi Kendras provide sanitary pads at Re 1 to facilitate menstrual hygiene.

Mandaviya reiterated that the Indian government is committed to fostering a holistic approach to health and highlighted that traditional medicinal principles in India will further strengthen our endeavour.

The Health Minister lauded the efforts of ISAR on providing a forum for thousands of IVF, ART specialists, Gynecologists, Embryologists and ART Technologists across the globe to gather, and exchange knowledge, technical developments and innovations, which in turn, benefit patients as well. He praised their efforts in generating awareness that this issue affects not just women but men, stating "increased awareness would further strengthen women empowerment in our society".

Nitiz Murdia, various other dignitaries, and panelists were also present at the event. (ANI)

