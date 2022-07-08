Jammu, Jul 7 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the abrogation of Article 370 has unified the hearts of people from Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country.

He said J-K broke the shackles of Article 370 and is now progressing towards wholesome development with the rest of India.

Singh was speaking at the BJP's three-day training workshop at Patnitop in Udhampur district,

He said socio-political and development changes were visible in J-K after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

“The move was aimed at complete and all-inclusive development of the region," Singh claimed, adding "it has “unified hearts of people from J-K with the rest of the nation".

With the removal of these “temporary provisions”, important Central laws like prevention of Child marriage Act, 73rd and 74th Amendments, Prevention of Corruption Act, political reservations, women rights and hundreds of other such acts were implemented. Development projects are being completed at record pace now, the minister said.

He also talked about AIIMS, development of road infrastructure reducing travel time between important destinations, improvement in rankings of universities, decrease in stone-pelting incidents, activation of grievance cell, Shahpur Kandi project, Devika project, first Industrial Biotech Park, Ujh Multipurpose project, Mansar Lake rejuvenation, highest railway bridge, an official statement said.

