New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A roadmap for application of Artificial Intelligence has been finalised for each of the defence public sector undertakings (PSUs), the government said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, replying to a question, said 40 projects relating to Artificial Intelligence (AI) have already been completed by the defence PSUs.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council By-Elections 2022: 2 BJP, One SP Candidate File Nominations for UP Legislative Polls.

He said "Artificial Intelligence framework and guidelines for projects and programmes in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)" have been issued.

Bhatt said all the DRDO system laboratories have started AI technology groups to introduce such features in all products.

Also Read | Vice Presidential Election 2022: Supreme Court Junks Plea to Accept Nomination.

"Further, an AI roadmap has also been finalized for each defence PSU under which 70 defence specific AI projects have been identified for development. Out of these projects, 40 projects have been completed," he said.

The government has already set up the Defence Artificial Intelligence Council (DAIC) under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to provide necessary guidance and structural support for application of AI for use by the military.

The DAIC has been established as per the recommendation of a task force headed by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, and in consultation with all stakeholders.

Separately, the Defence AI Project Agency has been created under the chairmanship of secretary, Department of Defence Production, for enabling AI-based processes in defence organisations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)