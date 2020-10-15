New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Arun Gupta was on Thursday re-elected as the president of the Delhi Medical Council, the medical body said.
The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) is a quasi-judicial body with registration of more then 72,000 allopathic doctors. It is also responsible for settling medico-legal cases against doctors.
"Arun Gupta was re-elected as the president of the Delhi Medical Council for another term of five years," the DMC said in a statement.
Gupta did his post graduation in pediatrics from SS Medical College, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. He has been practicing for the last 30 years, it said.
