New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Arun Gupta was on Thursday re-elected as the president of the Delhi Medical Council, the medical body said.

The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) is a quasi-judicial body with registration of more then 72,000 allopathic doctors. It is also responsible for settling medico-legal cases against doctors.

Also Read | Sabarimala: Devotees to Be Allowed When Shrine Opens for Monthly Pujas from October 17.

"Arun Gupta was re-elected as the president of the Delhi Medical Council for another term of five years," the DMC said in a statement.

Gupta did his post graduation in pediatrics from SS Medical College, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. He has been practicing for the last 30 years, it said.

Also Read | Timothee Chalamet Talks About Viral Kissing Pictures With Lilly Rose-Depp.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)