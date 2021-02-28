Patna, Feb 28 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Arun Kumar Singh was on Sunday named as the next Chief Secretary of Bihar.

According to a notification issued by the general administration department, the 1985-batch officer will replace incumbent Deepak Kumar who retired a year ago and completed his year-long extension on this day.

Singh was earlier posted as the state's Development Commissioner. The post has now been given to Additional Chief Secretary Amir Subhani who held key departments like Home, Vigilance, Excise and Prohibition.

Subhani has been replaced by Chaitanya Prasad, who was until now the Additional Chief Secretary for Water Resources.

Singh is scheduled to attain the age of superannuation in August.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet secretariat department, Deepak Kumar will take over as the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

