India News | Arun Singhal Appointed FSSAI Chief, S Gopalakrishnan Moved to PMO as Addl Secy

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Arun Singhal has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Friday by the Centre.

Singhal, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present Special Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

S Gopalakrishnan, a 1991-batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He is currently serving as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Rajendra Kumar, who was recently appointed as Director General, Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), will now be Additional Secretary in the IT Ministry in place of Gopalakrishnan, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Bihar-cadre IAS officer C Sridhar, currently serving as Deputy Director in the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the PMO.

Meera Mohanty, Director in the Cabinet Secretariat, has been moved to the PMO in the same designation. Smita Sarangi, Deputy Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, has been transferred to Cabinet Secretariat in the same designation.

Subir Mallick, Additional Financial Adviser and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence (Finance), will continue in the same department at the level of Additional Secretary.

The central government has appointed 16 joint secretaries in its different departments in the reshuffle.

Manish Tiwari has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs; Alaknanda Dayal will be JS, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare; Pallavi Agarwal has been appointed as Member Secretary, National Monuments Authority, Ministry of Culture; and Surendra Prasad Yadav will be the Joint Secretary, Department of Defence Production.

Senior bureaucrat Ghanshyam Prasad will be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power and Himabindu Mudumbai will be Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue, the order said.

V Radha and Ateesh Kumar Singh have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, respectively.

Vijay Kumar Singh has been appointed as Member (Finance), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Anupam Mishra has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog, Vinod Kotwal will be Member Secretary, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), and Vipin Kumarhas been named Joint Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy.

Sunil Kumar has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and R Jaya will be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and Roop Rashi has been appointed as Textile Commissioner, Mumbal under the Ministry of Textiles.

