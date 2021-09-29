Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 29 (ANI): After the allocation of the portfolio of the Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management department, Cabinet Minister Aruna Chaudhary assumed charge of the office on Tuesday.

As per a press release by the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab, the minister assumed charge in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni.

Chaudhary, while expressing gratitude to the party high command and Channi for reposing faith in her, affirmed that she would continue to serve the people of the state and discharge all her responsibilities with dedication and diligence, reiterating that the state government would always be available for serving the people of all the sections of the society and would also strive to bring good governance to their doorsteps.

She asserted, "The government was committed to fulfilling every promise made in its election manifesto and she would continue to work tirelessly as was doing earlier."

Aruna Chaudhary took oath as minister in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led new State Cabinet on Sunday. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

On Sunday, Channi inducted 15 Congress MLAs as new faces in his newly formed cabinet. (ANI)

