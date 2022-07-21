Itanagar, Jul 21 (PTI) Celebrations began in tribal-dominated Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday evening as NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu was elected the next president of India.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the people of the state feel proud in celebrating the momentous occasion.

Terming it historic, he said the country would progress under Murmu's able guidance.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nada, Home Minister Amit Shah and their cabinet colleagues for choosing a tribal woman for the highest constitutional post of the country, and thank all lawmakers, including the alliance partners, for their support," Mein said.

Celebrations were seen in many areas of the state capital, and Mein said that rallies would be organised in every village of the state to mark the victory.

"A victory rally from BJP office to Indira Gandhi Park is scheduled on Friday to showcase that lotus has bloomed across India," BJP's state general secretary Chow Zingnu Namchoom said.

