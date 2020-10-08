Itanagar, Oct 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday urged the health department to make best use of the available manpower and ensure optimal utilisation of funds to fight against COVID-19.

Addressing officials of the department to discuss a strategy for containing the spread of COVID-19, the chief minister said that health of people is the top priority of the government and all manpower and resources would be mobilised accordingly, an official communiqu said.

Assuring the department of the state governments "all possible support", Khandu said, a constant vigil should be maintained so that there is no compromise with health service delivery.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Health Minister Alo Libang.

