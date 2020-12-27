Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday expressed happiness over the landslide victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in municipal and panchayat elections.

He thanked the people of Arunachal Pradesh for showing trust and faith in his BJP government for getting development. Regarding the major uncontested wins of BJP candidates, Khandu ascertained that it is a big thing for democracy as it shows consensus for one parties leadership. It is a historic moment and in some places where elections were held for Panchayat in villages, BJP got the highest percentage of votes, he added.

In Itanagar municipal corporation election, BJP won as it emerged as the single largest party by winning 10 corporators out of 20 corporator seats. One National People's Party corporator will also extend support to BJP as NPP is in alliance with NDA as confirmed from a tweet by National People's Party president cum Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Khandu said that discussions took place in the legislative assembly and other platforms that panchayat elections should be conducted on a party base or without it. All the stakeholders agreed that it should be conducted through party base because India is a democratic country and as assembly elections, panchayat should also be conducted fairly through the party base, he added.

Khandu wished all the citizens a very happy and prosperous new year and prayed for the good health of one and all and asked support from all for the development of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

