Upper Subansiri (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accompanied by Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju, made his inaugural visit to Nilling Circle in Upper Subansiri district on Friday. During the visit, he officially inaugurated the new administrative circle headquartered at Nyinya Rega and also unveiled the new CO office building.

Congratulating the local residents for this significant development, Khandu commended their efforts, along with the local MLA Tanya Soki, for their sincere dedication and cooperation in fostering development in the area.

Assuring full support on behalf of the government, Khandu pledged to facilitate the comprehensive development of the recently established Nilling circle.

Responding to people's requests, he assured phased fulfillment of all genuine demands crucial for the area's progress. These commitments encompass the upgrading of the Daporijo-Taliha road at Sippi to Guha village to a double lane covering approximately 60 kilometers, the construction of a 750 kW micro hydel project at Hayung, infrastructure development at Nyonia Rega, and the construction of an inter-district road from Guha village to Tali ADC headquarters in Kra-Dadi district.

Meanwhile, Rijiju inaugurated PMGSY roads of around 60-km length which include roads from Sippi to Chetam, from Chetam to Guha, and from BRTF road to Marbom.

Later in the day, they attended a public meeting at Lingdam in Giba circle of the district wherein the Chief Minister assured to address a few public demands that include the construction of road from Lungte-Marging PMGSY Road at Taberijo to Dargung via Chaba, Rago, Rava, Markia, and Umpra villages in Gyadu area, approval for upgradation of Giba EAC HQ to ADC HQ, creation of Gyadu Circle Administrative Centre to enhance local governance and construction of a micro hydel project at Rhyoh Koro (Nallah) under Giba Circle.

The duo was accompanied by MLAs Tanya Soki, Nyato Dukam, Rode Bui, Jikke Tako, Advisor to CM Tapen Siga and others.

On arrival at Daporijo, Khandu and his entourage inspected the Sigin Steel Truss bridge at Sigin colony.

The bridge will enhance connectivity and ease traffic in the Daporijo township.

They also inspected the Subansiri brigde at Sikarijo and took updates from the engineers on site. (ANI)

