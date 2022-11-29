Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday visited Damin village, in the last administrative circle of India in the Kurung Kumey district of the state and assured people of all possible help from the government to improve the infrastructure of the area.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by State Home Minister Byabang Felix and the local MLA Lokam Tassar.

Also Read | Chennai: Drunk Man Tries to Harass, Hug Woman on Train, Gets Thrashed by Commuters; Video Goes Viral.

Renowned Social worker and Panchayat leader Ruba Tanang of the Damin circle felicitated Chief Minister with traditional dress.

Pema Khandu is the first Chief Minister to visit this last circle of the state and country.

Also Read | Twitter Under Elon Musk: We Are Keeping Close Eye, Will Not Allow Microblogging Site To Incite Violence, Says White House.

The Damin Circle is devoid of many basic facilities like mobile connection and proper transport facilities because of bad road conditions.

Khandu in his speech assured all possible help from the government to improve the infrastructure of the area.

The Chief Minister also handed over the official notice of the upgradation of the Damin circle to ADC headquarters to the local MLA Lokam Tassar.

Responding to the issue of migration of the villagers to urban areas because of the lack of infrastructure and basic facilities in the villages, khandu assured that the government will do all possible work to improve the infrastructure for the resettlement of the migrated people.

Khandu also upgraded the lone middle school of Damin Circle to the secondary level.

He also interacted with the officials of the Boarder Road Organization (BRO) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) battalion where the officials highlighted on the latest development of road and other infrastructure.

The locals informed him that the price of rice given through the Public Distribution System (PDS) by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is Rs 3 per kilogram but the same is provided to the people at a higher price between Rs 10 to 15 per kilogram and the reason is the high transport charges.

Talking to ANI over the high price of Rice supplied by PDS, Home Minister Felix assured that he will talk to the Deputy Commissioner over this issue and come out with a solution at the earliest.

Felix also assured people that the mobile tower will be installed soon in Damin circle.

Local troops performed traditional dances reflecting the rich culture of the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)