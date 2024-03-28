Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has total assets worth around Rs 277.89 crore, an increase of Rs 145.80 crore between 2019 and 2024, according to his election affidavit.

As per the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers from Mukto (ST) Assembly constituency, Pema Khandu declared that his movable assets are worth Rs 1,14,43,95,592 and his immovable assets are worth Rs 163,45,78,832.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death During Fight Over Drinking Water in Yadgir District; Accused Arrested.

In 2019, Pema Khandu had movable assets worth Rs 1,15,96,66,545 and immovable assets worth Rs 16,12,75,356.

He added in his affidavit that he has Rs 25 lakh cash in hand, Rs 1,04,51,08,096 fixed deposited at the SBI Tawang branch, six vehicles, 2025 grams of gold worth Rs 1,26,36,000, and an investment in mutual funds.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal's ED Custody Extended: Delhi Court Extends Enforcement Directorate Remand of Delhi CM Till April 1.

Pema Kahndu's immovable assets include agricultural land in two locations, non-agriculture land, commercial buildings, two residential buildings, etc.

The affidavit mentioned that Pema Khandu has liabilities of Rs 10,27,63,717.

Pema Khandu has declared that that there is no case pending against him and he has not been convicted of any criminal offence.

Khandu declared "interest on Bank deposits, lease rents, agriculture, Salary and Allowance of Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh" as the sources of his income and he also declared assets worth Rs 54.66 crore held by his wife. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)