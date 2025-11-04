Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Commanding Officer of the 1st Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion, Colonel Samudra Vijay Sarma, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General K T Parnaik (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Monday.

According to a release, they discussed ways to further strengthen and expand NCC programmes and activities across the state.

The Governor emphasized that the reach of the NCC should extend to every district and institution in Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring that the maximum number of students can benefit from it.

He said that the NCC is not just an extracurricular activity but an integral part of education that nurtures unity, discipline, leadership, patriotism, and the noble spirit of 'Nation First' among young minds.

The Governor further emphasized the importance of ensuring that NCC cadets from Arunachal Pradesh receive regular training opportunities and proper guidance to qualify for the 'A', 'B', and 'C' certificate examinations.

He urged the Commanding Officer "to motivate and prepare cadets to aim for participation in the Republic Day Parade, one of the highest honours and proudest moments in a cadet's journey, as well as focus on sports and adventure activities."

Highlighting the need to establish more NCC units across the state, the Governor said that expanding the organization's footprint will help nurture a generation of disciplined, confident, and service-minded youth dedicated to the cause of nation-building.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) Chairman, Tsering Naksang called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K T Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The Chairman handed over the annual report of the APPEIRC for the year 2024-25 to the Governor and apprised him of various activities undertaken by the Regulatory Commission.

The Governor emphasized that the Commission must ensure quality education and also ensure that the private educational institutes follow the laid-down norms. He said that through a robust system of accreditation, inspections, and performance audits, the Commission should ensure that educational institutions meet national and global standards while fostering innovation, inclusivity, and employability.

The Governor suggested that the Commission undertake projects that should contribute towards the State's development and focus on fields of education, sports, and other social and cultural activities.

The Governor said that the Commission should align educational outcomes with the nation's developmental priorities, with special focus on skill-based learning, innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy in contributing towards Viksit Bharat@2047.

He underscored that by fostering partnerships between academia, industry, and government, it can bridge the gap between education and employability, preparing youth to be drivers of growth and social transformation.

The Governor emphasized that the Regulatory Commission should function as a transparent body committed to upholding academic excellence and equity in all institutions.

He said that it must set and periodically review benchmarks for quality education, covering curriculum design, teaching standards, research output, infrastructure, and student welfare.(ANI)

