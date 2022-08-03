Itanagar, Aug 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra Wednesday stressed the need for maintenance of border roads in the state for the benefit of security forces and locals.

Participating in a high-level security meeting at the Raj Bhawan here, Mishra said the upkeep of strategic roads would be beneficial for the protection of vulnerable border areas and the economic growth of people.

He said that the state government and the armed forces should take up concerted efforts to remove all bottlenecks in leasing out or acquiring land for defence purposes or road construction.

The meeting was participated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with state Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Director General of Police Satish Golcha, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Army Command Lt General R P Kalita, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 Corps Lt General R C Tiwari and Brigadier General of Staff (Operations) of Eastern Comand Brig K S Dhadwal, an official communiqué informed here.

Earlier, Brig Dhadwal briefed the governor and chief minister about the security scenario and challenges facing the state. PTI UPL

