New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): In the wake of 19 labourers going missing near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district, state BJP MP Tapir Gao on Tuesday said that the government is taking up the labourer missing case seriously and it will be solved soon.

One labourer died and 18 others went missing near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district. The labourers who were engaged in road construction in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district were missing for the last 14 days.

All 19 are missing since July 5 from the project site and the body of one labourer was found in a nearby river.

"They were BRO labourers. Generally, labourers from Assam and other parts of the country aren't used to staying in hilly regions, so they (19 labourers) might have fled, but one body was found. Police trying to establish whether it belongs to that group or is a different case," said BJP MP Tapir Gao.

"The road project is under BRO. I would like to make it clear Indo-China border is very far from Damin (in Kurung Kumey) so it's within Arunachal Pradesh very much...Police and government are trying to establish detailed information on how much is true," added the Arunachal Pradesh MP.

Bengia Nighee, Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district told ANI over the phone that, the body of one labourer was found in a small river named Furak river under Damin circle on Monday.

"A police team and the Circle officer of Damin have moved towards the site today morning. The labourers were engaged in a road construction work at Huri area under Damin circle," Bengia Nighee said.

The Damin circle area is located along the India-China border.

"Most of the missing labourers are from Muslim community and they might have left the site on July 5 to celebrate Eid in their locality," Nighee said.

Damin is about 130 km from Koloriang and the construction site is another 15 km from Damin. The LAC with China is about 80 km from Damin, the last administrative circle in that area, officials said. (ANI)

