Itanagar, Mar 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Wednesday emphasised on combined efforts by the Army and the state for border projects that could create "goodwill" among local population, an official release here said.

During a meeting with the general officer commanding (GoC) of 4 Corps, Lt Gen Dr Dinesh Singh Rana, at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said that efforts should be made to provide health and education-related assistance to people.

Also Read | Hero Electric Launches Three New Two-Wheeler Electric Vehicles; Check Prices, Other Details Here.

Lt Gen Rana, who called on the governor, discussed various issues related to security and development projects initiated by the Indian army in the western sector of the state, the release said.

The governor, who had also served as the GOC of 4 Corps in 2009, stressed on maintaining alertness at the border, and appreciated the Army's contribution towards the wellbeing of people living in and around the deployment areas.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Class 12 Student Jumps off Balcony of His 13th Floor Apartment, Dies.

He also lauded the efforts made by 4 Corps for motivating local youth in the Agniveer recruitment process.

Lt Gen Rana, on the occasion, presented a book that he has written to the governor, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)