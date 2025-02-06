Itanagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday released a poetry book titled 'Birds are Poems: 100 Narrative Poems' at Raj Bhavan here.

The book is authored by Prof Tomo Riba, vice-chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU).

Praising Prof Riba's literary endeavour, Parnaik described the book as a beautiful poetic tribute to one of nature's most precious gifts, birds.

He highlighted that the collection underscores the ecological importance of birds and reminds readers of the interconnection of all living beings in nature.

The governor expressed optimism that the book would inspire readers to cherish and protect birds, fostering a deeper bond between humans and the environment.

He noted that each poem carries cultural and moral values, playing a role in preserving the state's rich traditions and heritage.

Additionally, he suggested translating the book into local languages to promote indigenous dialects.

Prof Riba explained that the book comprises 100 narrative poems, reflecting the behaviours and roles of various bird species familiar to him.

He emphasised the critical contributions of birds to agriculture, environmental balance, and seasonal patterns.

He, however, raised concerns over the challenges birds face, including habitat destruction, pollution, and hunting.

"As a result, many birds are forced to abandon their natural habitats, moving to unfamiliar and often hostile environments," Prof Riba said.

The event was attended by education commissioner Amjad Tak and secretary to the governor, Sharad Bhaskar Darade.

