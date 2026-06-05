India News | Arunachal: Indian Army Observes World Environment Day Through Community-centric Green Initiatives

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Spearhead Division of the Spear Corps organised multiple environment-centric activities in Tuting, Boraroopak, and Sigar on World Environment Day. The event aimed to reaffirm the Indian Army's commitment to environmental conservation and promoting a sustainable future.

The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, troops and members of the local community.

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A variety of activities, including tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns and poster-making competitions, were conducted to promote environmental awareness and encourage responsible stewardship of natural resources, according to a release.

Army personnel joined hands with school children and teachers in a tree plantation and cleanliness drive, highlighting the collective responsibility of preserving the region's pristine ecological heritage. In Tuting, young students showcased their creativity and environmental consciousness through a poster-making competition centred on themes of sustainability and environmental protection.

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As part of the initiative, troops at Boraroopak undertook a large-scale tree plantation drive aimed at enhancing green cover and promoting a culture of environmental responsibility.

Similar activities at Sigar further reinforced the importance of conservation and community participation in safeguarding the environment for future generations.

The events served as a platform to spread awareness on environmental sustainability while strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and local communities.

Such initiatives reflect the Indian Army's enduring commitment towards nation-building, community engagement and the preservation of the rich natural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental outreach. Celebrated in over 150 countries, it unites people to take action on urgent environmental issues. (ANI)

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