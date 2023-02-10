Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): The First Greenfield Airport of Arunachal Pradesh and the first for State Capital Itanagar, the Donyi Polo Airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 2022, has operationalised many new routes and been witnessing steady growth in the passenger footfall.

The average daily footfall at the airport counts 280 passengers (January 2023 data) and it operates six flight movements daily except Wednesday.

Also Read | Liquor Seized in Gujarat Should Be Sold in Other States, Says Ex-Congress MLA Lalit Vasoya.

According to the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the first commercial flight at the airport, Indigo airlines with an A-320 type of aircraft, began its services in the Itanagar- Kolkata sector from November 28, 2022, a landmark beginning in the civil aviation sector of Arunachal Pradesh. The flight connecting Kolkata and Mumbai from Itanagar was inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia via Video link which was joined by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and other State Govt Dignitaries.

Similarly, other regional airlines also started flights from Itanagar. The much-awaited air connectivity between Itanagar- Guwahati was started by Flybig airlines. The direct connectivity between the two state capitals of North Eastern States started from January 15, 2023, under Regional Connectivity Scheme- UDAN, the GoI's flagship program, promoting regional air connectivity by making flying affordable for the common citizen.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 57 School Children Suffer Suspected Food Poisoning in Pune.

Under the UDAN scheme, the fare for a one-hour journey of approx 500km on a fixed-wing aircraft or for a 30-minute journey on a helicopter is Rs 2500, applicable on 50 per cent of the flight capacity (RCS Seats).

Flybig with the commencement of the Itanagar - Guwahati flight added Itanagar as the 10th destination on its network and third in Arunachal Pradesh, including Pasighat and Tezu.

Itanagar- Guwahati flight was inaugurated by Dharmendra, Chief Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh in presence of Satish Golchha, DGP, Itanagar; Sachin Rana, Deputy Commissioner, Papum Pare District and officials of AAI.

The airport has also strengthened the connectivity within Arunachal Pradesh which has four operational airports i.e. Itanagar, Pasighat, Ziro and Tezu. Alliance Air, with its Dornier 228 type aircraft started intra-state connectivity from Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar from November 29 2022, with its base at Dibrugarh. It operates Itanagar- Ziro flight every Tuesday and Saturday.

Similarly, Itanagar- Pasighat flight fly every Thursday and Sunday. The above flights arrive from Dibrugarh every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The existing interim passenger terminal building of the Donyi Polo Airport is spread over an area of 2000 sqm. with a canopy of 1500 Sqm, which is fully air-conditioned.

The terminal has a child care room and is equipped with required provisions for differently-abled people 'Divyang jan'.

This terminal building is GRIHA-IV compliant and energy efficient with the provision of balanced use of glazing & wall panelling; insulated roof, glazing and wall panels; LED lights in all areas and energy efficient motor/drives for AHUs, AC compressors, conveyors, pumps etc. The sewage treatment plant will allow the use of treated water for horticulture and will not pollute soil or water bodies.

A solar plant of 125 KWp is being installed to use renewable energy and will be completed by the end of March 2023.

Donyi Polo Airport, is located in the south western part of Arunachal Pradesh and shares the state border of Assam.

The airport serves a population of over 20 lakhs in several adjoining districts like Kurung Kumey, Kradadi, Lower Subansiri, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang and Kamle in Arunachal Pradesh and Bishwanath and Lakhimpur in Assam.

Welcoming the initiative to provide air connectivity to Itanagar to the rest of the nation, Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a message said, "We are grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for fulfilling the dream of Arunachal Pradesh people to get air connectivity after 75 years of India's Independence. We express gratitude to Flybig for providing the third and the most crucial connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)