Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): The people of Arunachal Pradesh beamed with joy and hope as Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be inaugurating the first greenfield airport in Itanagar on Saturday.

One of the locals said that the airport is beneficial for everyone, especially for ill people. It will also save us time.

"The airport is beneficial for everyone, especially for ill people. It will also save us time. Our state has developed in all aspects recently. I am thankful to PM Modi," said a local at the inaugural function of Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Another local at the inaugural function thanked the Pema Khandu-government for the airport.

"I am grateful to the Pema Khandu government for giving local people their own airport. Earlier we had to travel to Guwahati & Kolkata to catch flights now we will have our own airport," said another local present at the inaugural function.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh the Donyi Polo Airport at Itanagar, and dedicate the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation today.

The move is a key step to boost connectivity in the North-East.

The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and the age-old indigenous reverence to the Sun ('Donyi') and the Moon ('Polo') in the state.

The foundation stone for this airport was laid by the PM in 2019.

The airport, which has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore is expected to play a major role in improving connectivity and will also contribute in the growth of trade and tourism in the region, said Dilip Sajnani, Director, Airport Authority of India.

The airport has a 2300 m runway and is well suited for all weather day operations. The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and the recycling of resources.

According to an official statement, the terminal at Hollongi has been constructed approximately at a cost of Rs 955 crore with an area of 4100 sq m and has a peak handling capacity of 200 passengers per hour.

PM Modi had in a tweet yesterday said "Commerce and connectivity will gain immensely from this project."

Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu had termed the "The Great Hornbill Gate" at the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi "an architectural marvel".

In a tweet, on November 16 he said, "The Great Hornbill Gate, which welcomes you to iconic Donyi Polo airport, is an architectural marvel. Made of bamboo and cane, it's been designed by promising Arunachali architect Aroty Panyang from the East Siang district. Glad to have inaugurated the gate today."

The Donyi Polo airport will be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh and the first in its capital city Itanagar, taking the total number of airports in the Northeast to 16. (ANI)

