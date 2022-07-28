Itanagar, Jul 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 65,598 on Thursday, after 85 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here.

The northeastern state on Wednesday had reported 104 new cases, the highest single-day spike this month.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The new cases were reported from East Siang (16), Capital Complex Region (11), Lohit (9), Lower Subansiri (7), Changlang (6) five each from Upper Siang, Namsai and Dibang Valley districts respectively, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 474 active COVID-19 cases, while 64,828 people have recuperated thus far including, 59 on Wednesday, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.83 per cent, while the active ratio stood is 0.72 per cent, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region comprising, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 75, followed by Namsai at 65, East Siang (46), Lohit (37) and Lower Subansiri (35).

A total of 12,81,732 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the state thus far, including 435 on Wednesday, Jampa added.

So far over 17.95 lakh people have been inoculated with Coronavirus vaccines in the state, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said.

