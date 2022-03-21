Tirap (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Two insurgents of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) were killed and one was injured in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, officials said on Monday.

The encounter took place on Sunday in the Old Kolagaon area near Khonsa in Tirap district.

Also Read | Indian Student Killed in Ukraine: Mortal Remains Arrives in Bengaluru; Karnataka CM Pays Homage.

The security personnel recovered a huge cache of weapons and other warlike stores from the area and also nabbed an insurgent.

Chukhu Apa, IGP (Law and Order) of Arunachal Pradesh, told ANI that police and Assam Rifles on Saturday had jointly launched an operation on the basis of an intelligence input in the area where the encounter took place.

Also Read | Shatrughan Sinha on Outsider Remarks, Says 'If PM Narendra Modi Can Contest From Varanasi, So Can I From West Bengal's Asansol'.

"Two NSCN-IM insurgents were killed and one was injured during the gunfight. The security personnel nabbed another insurgent. The injured insurgent was referred to a hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam. A huge cache of arms, ammunition and other warlike stores were recovered from the area," the top police official said.

He further said, "The NSCN-IM insurgents had been carrying out extortion drive and new recruitment in Tirap district since January this year."

The personnel also recovered one AK 56 rifle with a magazine, one 5.56 mm M4 A 1 Carbine, made in the US, one 32mm Pistol, a huge cache of ammunition and other warlike stores from the encounter site. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)