Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh, ever since its inception in 1986, has undergone significant development in infrastructure, connectivity and in the empowerment of its people.

The state, which is bordered by Bhutan, China, Myanmar, Nagaland, and Assam, has a rich cultural heritage and is home to several ethnic groups. The state's capital, Itanagar, is located in the foothills of the Himalayas and has become a hub for economic and infrastructure development.

The state's development story began in 1986 when Arunachal Pradesh was established as a separate state along with Mizoram under the 55th Amendment Act of the Constitution.

Since then, the state has made significant progress in infrastructure and connectivity, which has played a crucial role in empowering its people.

One of the most notable infrastructure developments in the state is the construction of the Bogibeel Bridge, which is the longest rail-cum-road bridge in India. The bridge connects Dibrugarh in Assam with Dhemaji in Arunachal Pradesh, making it easier for people to travel and transport goods between the two states. The bridge has helped to improve connectivity and reduce travel time, which has had a positive impact on the state's economy.

Another significant infrastructure development in the state is the construction of the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project. The project, which is located on the Subansiri River, is expected to generate a significant amount of electricity, which will help to meet the state's growing energy needs. The project has created employment opportunities and is expected to contribute to the state's economic growth.

In addition to infrastructure development, Arunachal Pradesh has also made progress in empowering its people.

One of the most notable stories of empowerment is that of 'Anshu Jamsenpa', a mountaineer from the state who has set several records in mountaineering. Jamsenpa has become an inspiration to many people in the state, especially women, and has shown that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

Another inspiring story of empowerment is through 'Arunachal Pradesh Women's Helpline'. The helpline, launched in 2018, is run by women only. It provides support and assistance to women who have been victims of domestic violence and abuse. The helpline has been successful in providing support to women in the state and has helped to raise awareness about the issue of domestic violence.

Overall, Arunachal Pradesh has made significant progress in infrastructure and connectivity, which has played a crucial role in empowering its people. The state's development story is a testament to the hard work and determination of its people, and it serves as an inspiration to other states in India and around the world.

The Northeast state, also referred to as the 'Land of the Rising Sun', has come a long way since its establishment as a separate state in 1986.

The state made significant progress in infrastructure and connectivity, which helped in improving the state's economy and empowering its people. The state's development story is a testament to the hard work and determination of its people, and it is a shining example of what can be achieved through perseverance and dedication. (ANI)

