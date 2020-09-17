Itanagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

The governor in a message conveyed the good wishes of the people of the state and his own respects to Modi and as a goodwill gesture, he donated a sum of Rs 1.20 lakh for the welfare of orphans and rescued children.

Mishra expressed hope that the monetary assistance will strengthen the policy of the prime minister for providing better childhood to the orphans and rescued children and will enable them to grow up well to shape the future of the nation.

Khandu, who is home isolation in New Delhi also extended his best wishes to Modi. The CM also shared many tweets from the state wishing the prime minister on his birthday, in his official twitter handle.

The youth wing of the BJP in the state organised a blood donation camp at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on the occasion.

"To commemorate 70th Birthday of HPM Shri @narendramodi Ji BJP Arunachal Yuva Morcha organised Blood Donation campaign at TRIHMS today as a part of Seva Saptah. We wish Modi Ji a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBdayNaMo. @BJP4India @PemaKhanduBJP @WahgeBiyuram @ZingnuChau," the party tweeted.

