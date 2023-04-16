Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) flagged off the Itanagar to Tezpur leg of the Rhino Motorcycle Rally from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Sunday.

The Rhino Motorcycle Rally is organized by Headquarters 101 Area as a tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the formation.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Ahmed Shot Dead: 'He Was Deeply Religious, Went for Darshans', Says Killer Lovelesh Tiwari's Mother (Watch Video).

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor said that the Rhino Motorcycle Rally will further strengthen the civil-military bonhomie and inspire the youth of the north eastern region to join the armed forces.

He commended the Headquarters 101 Area for organizing the Rally, which aims to commemorate 60 glorious years of its raising and to pay tributes to the martyrs, veer naris and veterans.

Also Read | Amit Shah Confers Maharashtra Bhushan Award to Social Activist Dattatreya Narayan Alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

The Governor, who participated in the Youth Camp and Cycle Rally at Mechukha, in the Border District of Shi Yomi recently, said that these initiatives will definitely promote Nation First Spirit and contribute to nation building.

He advised them to coordinate with district administration and spread the message of patriotism and nationalism amongst the people.

Recalling the situation in 1962 and the purpose of raising the Headquarters 101 Area, the Governor said that the motorcycle rally is yet another event, resonating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav' under the leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The Rhino Motorcycle Rally aims to connect with the youth of the North Eastern States and inspire them to join the Indian Army.

The 15-day rally, which started from Shillong on April 9, will culminate at Shillong on April 23.

The 10-member motorcycle riders, led by Col Pankaj Chaturvedi will be covering a distance of 2061 km from six States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)