Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Rapturous applause and stunned silence filled Itanagar on Saturday as the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) performed over the city skies, defence officials said in a press release.

The team exhibited a scintillating display of precious flying, demonstrating the skills and capabilities of the IAF pilots. The aerobatics team gave moments of adrenaline rush to the spectators and painted their hearts and minds with fervour of patriotism.

Along with SKAT, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Rafale, and helicopters also performed in the air show.

Approximately 4000 people, including the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, other dignitaries, children of various schools, and the civil population of the capital city, witnessed the aerobatic display.

The spectacular air show was organised as a part of IAF's outreach programme for the benefit of common public. (ANI)

