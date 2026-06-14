India News | Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army, Airtel Sign MoU to Boost Connectivity in Remote Areas of Kameng District

Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): In a significant step towards nation-building through Military-Civil Integration, the Indian Army and Bharti Airtel Pvt. Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand communication infrastructure and establish mobile connectivity in remote areas of Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, the release said.

The initiative aims to bring reliable mobile connectivity to communities that have remained disconnected for over a decade, addressing a critical developmental need in one of the country's strategically important frontier regions.

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By bridging the digital divide, the project will facilitate greater access to government services, digital education, healthcare, financial inclusion, and communication facilities, thereby improving the quality of life for local residents.

Enhanced connectivity is also expected to promote tourism and create new opportunities for economic growth and socio-economic development across the region. Improved communication infrastructure will strengthen integration of remote border communities with the national mainstream and contribute to the Government's vision of inclusive development.

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From a security perspective, the upgraded network infrastructure will support the operational effectiveness of Indian Army troops deployed in forward areas by enabling improved communication capabilities and enhancing logistical coordination. The initiative reflects the synergy between civil and military stakeholders in advancing both developmental and strategic objectives.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to strengthening border areas through sustainable infrastructure development and aligns with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)