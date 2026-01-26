Along (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Indian Army, under the aegis of Spear Corps, commemorated the 77th Republic Day with the local population at Along (Aalo) in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, in an atmosphere marked by patriotism, unity and national pride.

The celebrations included flag unfurling, weapon and equipment displays, and community-centric activities, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from civilians, youth and students, according to the release.

These engagements provided an opportunity for the local populace to interact closely with Army personnel and gain a better understanding of the Army's role in safeguarding the nation and serving the people.

The occasion also highlighted the importance of youth empowerment, skill development and constructive engagement, motivating young minds to contribute meaningfully towards nation-building.

The celebrations further reinforced the strong military-civil bond and reflected a shared commitment towards unity, progress and cultural harmony in the region.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic'.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the grand celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, attended as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion.

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.

The celebrations feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life. (ANI)

