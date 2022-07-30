Itanagar, Jul 30 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday inked a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NITI Aayog and an organisation for a large-scale transformation in school education.

The MoU is a three-year partnership (2022 - 25), focusing on the enhancement of the learning outcome of students across 3,000 plus government schools in the state thereby, by reaching out to over two lakh children.

The agreement was signed on the second anniversary of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, officials said.

The school education transformation project is under NITI Aayog's Development Support Services for States (DSSS) initiative.

The MoU was signed in presence of Niti Aayog Education Advisor Dr. Prem Singh, state Education Commissioner Padmini Singla, ISSE state Project Director Pige Ligu, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ‘Reach to Teach Foundation, Ratna Viswanathan, they said.

