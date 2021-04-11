Itanagar, Apr 11 (PTI) Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,878, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

The fresh cases were detected from Lower Dibang Valley, Changlang and the Capital Complex region.

One more person recuperated from the disease on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,790, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 32 active cases, while 56 people died due to the disease so far.

The recovery rate stands at 99.48 per cent and positivity rate at 0.19 per cent, the SSO said.

Lower Dibang Valley district has the highest number of active cases at 13, followed by Leparada and Namsai at three each, Changlang, Upper Subansiri and Tirap at two each and Lohit and West Kameng districts at one case each.

The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has five active cases, Dr Jampa said.

Altogether, 4,16,897 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 320 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said over one lakh peoplein Arunchal Pradesh have been administered COVID-19 vaccine over the past four months. PTI

