Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Rescue operations are underway in the Kameng Sector of Arunachal Pradesh to rescue Army patrol hit by an avalanche, the Indian Army informed on Monday.

Seven Indian Army personnel, part of a patrol, are reported to have been stuck in an avalanche in the high altitude area of Kameng on Sunday (February 6).

"Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations," the Army said.

The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days. (ANI)

