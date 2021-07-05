Itanagar, Jul 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 37,105 as 168 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 177, a senior health official said here on Monday.

A 78-year-old woman died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid pneumonia at the Dedicated Covid Hospital at Chimphu near here on Sunday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of new cases at 59, followed by Tawang (28), Papumpare (17), Lohit (16) and Upper Subansiri (10), the official said.

Nine fresh cases were also reported from Lower Subansiri, seven from West Siang, six from West Kameng, three from Anjaw, two each from Kurung Kumey, Leparada, Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai and one each from Upper Siang, Kamle, Lower Siang, East Kameng and East Siang district respectively, the SSO said.

Of the 168 new cases, 157 were detected through rapid antigen test, 8 through RT-PCR and 3 by TrueNat method, the SSO said, adding that 63 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 2,961 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

At least 263 patients were cured of the disease on Sunday taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 33,967, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 91.54 per cent while the active percentage stands at 7.98 and the positivity rate at 4.6 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 642, followed by West Kameng (260), Upper Subansiri (199), Lohit (195), Papumpare (181), Tawang (172) and East Siang (170).

Altogether, 7,84,187 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 3,605 on Sunday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 6,35,477 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.

