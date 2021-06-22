Itanagar, Jun 22 (PTI) At least 294 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the total caseload in the northeastern state to 33,375, a senior health official said here on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 159 with no fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer, Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of fresh cases at 59, followed by West Kameng (25), East Siang (20), Changlang (19), Lower Subansiri (17), Upper Subansiri, Lohit and Longding at 16 each, Namsai (14), Leparada (13) and Pakke Kessang at 11 cases.

Cases were also reported from Anjaw, Papumpare, Lower Dibang Valley, Tawang, East Kameng, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, Dibang Valley, Tirap, Siang and Kamle district, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 284 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 1 through RT-PCR and 9 via TrueNat methods, the official said, adding that 131 people have symptoms of COVID- 19.

The state now has 2,539 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

As many as 270 patients were cured of the disease on Monday taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 30,677, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 91.92 per cent while the active percentage stands at 7.61 and the positivity rate at 5.43 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 438, followed by West Kameng (279), Changlang (189), East Siang (168) and Namsai (146).

Altogether, 7,21,157 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,405 on Monday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 4,99,860 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January.

