Itanagar, Jun 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,850 as 358 more people tested positive for the infection while five new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 138, a senior health official said on Saturday.

The fresh coronavirus deaths were reported from Changlang, Namsai, Tawang and East Siang districts and all the patients were undergoing treatment at various health facilities, State Surveillance officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Kurung Kumey district recorded the highest number of fresh infections at 59 followed by the Capital Complex region (54), Changlang (43), Namsai (30), West Kameng (24), Longding (23), East Kameng (22), Lohit (19) and Papumpare at 14.

Ten cases each were also reported from Upper and Lower Subansiri, nine from Kra Daadi, eight from Lower Siang, seven each from East and West Siang, five from Upper Siang, four from Lower Dibang Valley, three each from Tawang and Tirap, two from Anjaw and one each from Siang and Kamle district respectively.

Of the fresh cases 339 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 9 through RT-PCR and 10 through TrueNat method, the SSO said adding, 138 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,274 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

As many as 288 patients recovered from the disease on Friday taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 27,438, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 88.94 per cent while the active percentage stands at 10.61 and the positivity rate at 6.31 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 550, followed by Changlang (358), West Kameng (222), Namsai (218), Tawang (215) and Lohit (203). Altogether, 6,63,519 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,673 on Friday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 4,11,272 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January.

The state as on Friday has a total of 1,54,800 vaccine doses available including, 1,29,850 supplied from the Centre and 24,950 purchased by the state government from Serum Institute of India, Dr Padung added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)