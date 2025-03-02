Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday visited the revered indigenous prayer center of the Nyishi Janjati, the Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo, located in the tranquil Pachin Colony of Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, along the banks of the Pachin River.

The Namlo, dedicated to the worship of the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo), holds profound cultural and spiritual significance for the Nyishi community and the region's indigenous people.

Bhagwat was warmly received by the devotees and the Namlo committee, who expressed deep happiness and gratitude for his visit. The RSS Sarsanghchalak participated in the prayer ceremony alongside the local devotees, immersing himself in the sacred and peaceful atmosphere of the Namlo.

His presence and active participation in the rituals highlighted his deep respect for the age-old spiritual heritage of the Indigenous communities in Arunachal Pradesh and their time-honored traditions.

The Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo stands as a spiritual pillar for the Nyishi people, where prayers and rituals are performed every Sunday to honor Donyi Polo - the celestial deities symbolizing universal existence, enlightenment, and the harmony of nature.

Bhagwat's visit was not only a gesture of spiritual solidarity but also an affirmation of the enduring cultural and religious traditions that bind the indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

Throughout the visit, Bhagwat engaged in meaningful discussions with the Namlo priests and devotees, acknowledging their dedication to preserving their indigenous customs and traditions. He praised their unwavering commitment to maintaining the sacred practices of their ancestors while fostering spiritual unity.

Bhagwat also underscored the importance of balancing the preservation of cultural heritage with modern aspirations, emphasizing that spiritual practices like those at Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo are essential in strengthening societal harmony towards our common goal of nation building.

The visit concluded with heartfelt prayers for universal peace, prosperity, and well-being, leaving the devotees and all present at the prayer center deeply inspired. Bhagwat's presence reaffirmed the profound significance of preserving indigenous cultural and spiritual traditions and their role in fostering a harmonious and inclusive future for all.

The 4-day long Arunachal Pradesh visit came to an end today after the completion of the 2-day long RSS Karyakarta Shivir with gathering from the whole state. Dr Bhagwat will depart this evening to Guwahati for further deliberations. (ANI)

