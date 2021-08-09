Itanagar, Aug 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 154 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 50,070, a senior health department official said on Monday.

The death toll rose to 242 with two more persons succumbing to the virus, he said.

The northeastern state now has 2,680 active cases, while 47,148 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of 52 new infections, followed by West Kameng (28), Lohit (25), Lower Subansiri (13), Papumpare (10) and Changlang (7).

Altogether, 9,75,916 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date, including 3,261 since Sunday, Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 94.16 per cent and the positivity rate at 4.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said a total of 8,80,053 people have been vaccinated thus far since the inoculation drive began in January.

