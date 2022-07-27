Itanagar, Jul 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported 104 fresh Covid-19 cases making it the highest single-day spike so far this July pushing the total caseload in the state to 65,513, a senior health official said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: North India to Receive Heavy Rains, Says IMD; Widespread Rainfall Activity Likely Across India.

The previous high for coronavirus cases was 82 on July 24.

Also Read | Lenovo Legion Y70 Teased Online, To Be Launched Next Month.

The toll remained unchanged at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, state surveillance officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which was free of the virus for the last couple of months, has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases since July 1 like some other parts of the country, the SSO said.

Of the new cases, 22 were reported from Namsai district, 18 from Changlang, eight each from the capital complex region and Leparada, seven from Dibang Valley and six each from East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley district respectively, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 448 active cases, while 64,769 people have recuperated so far, including 60 on Tuesday, he said.

The recovery rate is 98.86 per cent, while the active ratio stands at 0.68 per cent, Jampa said.

The capital complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has the highest number of active cases at 89, followed by Namsai at 71 cases, Upper Siang and East Siang at 31 cases each, Lower Subansiri (30), followed by Lohit and Changlang at 28 cases each.

A total of 12,81,297 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far. On Tuesday the number of tests was 373, Jampa said.

So far over 17,95,425 people have been administered coronavirus vaccines in the state, Arunachal Pradesh immunisation officer Dimong Padung informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)