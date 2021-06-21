Itanagar, Jun 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 158 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 33,081, a senior health official said.

The death toll in the frontier state remained at 159 with no fresh casualties reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of fresh cases at 52, followed by Kurung Kumey (14) and Changlang (11), the official said.

Of the fresh infections, 155 were detected through rapid antigen tests, two through RT-PCR and one via TrueNat methods, the official said.

There are 2,515 active cases in the state at present, he said.

Total 244 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,407.

The new cases were detected after testing 4,036 samples on Sunday.

